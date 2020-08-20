National

Inter Services Public Relations, Official News

Today we remember supreme sacrifice of Pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e -Haider) in the line of duty

August 20, 2020

Rawalpindi, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Today we remember supreme sacrifice of Pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e -Haider) in the line of duty. Pilot officer Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force serving the motherland.‬

For more information, contact:
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9271605
Fax: +92-51-9271601
Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk
Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

