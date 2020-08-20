Home » Inter Services Public Relations, Official News
August 20, 2020
Rawalpindi, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Today we remember supreme sacrifice of Pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e -Haider) in the line of duty. Pilot officer Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force serving the motherland.
