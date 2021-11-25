Top 4 SA Teams from PUBG MOBILE Pro League MENA & South Asia Championship Season 1 Booked PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2021 Slots

The tournament had 4 days of league stage and 2 days of finals where South Asian team, Stalwart Esports managed to grab the top spot with 204 points in the League Stage and MENA team Rico Infinity grabbed the title win with 130 points. Rico Infinity took home prize money of 40,000 USD.

The top 4 teams were to advance to the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship, but since DRS and Nigma Galaxy have already booked their spot in the tournament, the next 2 teams on the leaderboard ie, Cryptics and Deadeyes Guys, will get the slot and have a shot at the global stage.

Device partner, Oppo, played an active role in the success of the tournament with its immersive and fluid gaming experience.

Following the PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship will be the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship that is set to kickstart from 30th November with Grand Finals on 21st-23rd January. Both East and West will play League matches to book their slots for the League Finals and further to the Grand Finals. Both the regions will have 20 top squads competing for the prestigious title and a grand prize pool of 6,000,000 USD.

PMGC West (20 teams):

PMPL CIS – 1 (NAVI)

PMPL Brazil – 1 (Alpha7)

PMPL Turkey – 1

PMPL West Europe – 1

PMPL LATAM – 1

PMPL North America – 1

PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 – 7

PMPL Europe Championship Season 2 – 7

PMGC East (20 teams):

PMPL Indonesia – 1 (GENESIS DOGMA GIDS)

PMPL Vietnam – 1 (DXavier)

PMPL Thailand – 1 (The Infinity)

PMPL Malaysia – 1 (Team Secret)

PMPL Arabia – 1 (Nigma Galaxy)

PMPL SEA Season 4 – 4

PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship Season 1 (with PMCO HTM) – 4

PMPL South Asia -1 (DRS Gaming)

(KR) PUBG MOBILE PRO SERIES SEASON 2- 1

(JP) PUBG MOBILE JAPAN LEAGUE SEASON 1 – 1

PUBG MOBILE RIVALS CUP KOREA vs. JAPAN – 1

China PEL – 3 (TJB)

All the matches of PMGC will be live exclusively on Youtube .

PUBG MOBILE and its esports universe keep getting bigger with every passing season. A heartfelt thank you to all the lovers of the game from PUBG MOBILE who are the real winners of the tournament. We have more coming up, so stay tuned and don’t miss the ultimate action.

ABOUT PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.