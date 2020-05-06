Top HM commander Riyaz Naikoo martyred in IOK

May 6, 2020

Srinagar, May 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the chief commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo has been martyred along with his associate Aadil Ahmed during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Pulwama district, today. According to Kashmir Media Service, Riyaz Naikoo had taken over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after popular young commander Burhan Wani was killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokarnag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016.

In the wake of the killing of Riyaz Naikoo and Aadil Ahmad, the authorities suspended mobile internet services in the entire occupied territory and imposed curfew-like restrictions. Earlier, the troops martyred another two youth in Sharshali area of the district raising the toll to four in one day. People took to the streets at different places in Pulwama district to protest the killing of Riyaz Naikoo and other youth. Many people were injured when the Indian troops and police resorted to brute force to quell the protests.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference while paying tributes to Riyaz Niakoo and other martyrs in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, appealed people to come out in large numbers and offer funerals of the martyrs. The APHC also called for general strike in the occupied territory, tomorrow, against the killings. People have been asked to offer funeral prayers in absentia for the martyrs in their villages, hometowns and cities on Friday.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts