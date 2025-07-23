Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing ten people and causing extensive property damage.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life. He offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.
In a statement issued via X (formerly Twitter), the chief minister directed the authorities to provide immediate relief to the affected families. He also sought a complete damage assessment report. Gandapur assured the provincial government’s full support during this difficult time and promised the victims that every possible assistance would be provided.