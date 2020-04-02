Total liquid foreign reserves position

April 2, 2020

Karachi, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday said here that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 17,387.5 million on 27-March-2020. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:-

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 11,185.6 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,201.9 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 17,387.5 million

During the week ended 27-March-2020, SBP reserves decreased by US$804 million to US$ 11,185.6 million. This decline is attributed primarily to government external debt payments, that amounted to US$441 million, and other official payments.

