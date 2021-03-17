Toyota Gazoo Racing – Fast Fun Fest Thrills at the 8th Hub Rally

Karachi, March 17, 2021 (PPI-OT): The 8th Toyota Hub Rally culminated here amidst huge fanfare after an exhilarating, adventure filled two days. Organised yearly under the Toyota Gazoo Racing umbrella, the Hub rally was sponsored by Indus Motor Company (IMC) in collaboration with the company’s dealer, Toyota Highway Motors. The event included the country’s renowned motorsports celebrities participating in the race, including women racers, who displayed their driving prowess to the tee.

Also at the event, the “Fast Fun Fest” organized by IMC was another crowd puller where motor enthusiasts got the opportunity to explore and unleash the adventure spirit of the Toyota Hilux Revo and Fortuner. Participants had a chance to enter a competition which required completing the track in minimum time.

The Rally route extended as far as the Gaddani coast where a 50 km track was prepared to excite off-roading aficionados. The total winning purse this time was more than Rs 2 million, doubled compared to 2020.

Commenting on the event, CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, said “First of all my congratulations to all the winners. I think everyone on the track did a wonderful job. Motorsports in Pakistan is a trend fast picking up pace. The thrill and the adrenalin rush the sport generates, is unmatched. At Toyota we call it the ‘waku-doki’ experience. I am happy to see that the turn out this year has been great, a welcome respite in the COVID-19 era”.

He added, “Toyota Gazoo Racing embodies Toyota’s commitment to overcoming every limit to make “ever-better” cars. The diversity of 4x4s, predominantly locally manufactured Toyotas, racing the tracks has been a visual spectacle. Over the years, the Rally has garnered considerable attention as more female rally drivers, sports stars, and celebrities joined the event. It was a proud moment to see that the women racers also participated with full enthusiasm and did really well.”

The introduction of motorsports in Pakistan has injected a new wave of excitement for rally drivers. Towards this end, the contributions of Shujaat Sherwani, CEO, Toyota Highway Motors, for the sport’s promotion are invaluable. His vision of the ‘Hub Rally’ concept has been key in the sport gaining popularity across the country at a rapid pace. IMC recently also sponsored the Cholistan Rally.

For more information, contact:

Indus Motor Company Limited

Plot No. N.W.Z/P-1, Port Qasim Authority,

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-34721100

UAN: +92-21-111-86-96-82 (+92-111-TOYOTA)

Fax: +92-21-34720056

Email: customer.relations@toyota-indus.com

Website: http://www.toyota-indus.com

The post Toyota Gazoo Racing – Fast Fun Fest Thrills at the 8th Hub Rally appeared first on Business News Pakistan.