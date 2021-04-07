TPL Trakker Chosen as LBS Partner by Pizza Hut

Karachi, April 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Tracking, Telematics, Mapping and Location Based Services, has partnered with Pizza Hut – Pakistan’s first foreign food brand and largest chain of restaurants launched by MCR Pvt. Ltd. in 1993.

TPL Trakker will provide customized Location Based Services (LBS), to Pizza Hut to make their Mobile App location enabled, enhancing their food delivery services to ensure that customers receive their pizzas piping hot at their door step.

In Pakistan, Location Based Services have been dominated by international giants, who miss the critical element of localization and customization that TPL Maps, Pakistan’s first digital mapping solution can provide to fuel the digital ecosystem in Pakistan. With the largest location based dataset covering 400 cities, 5 million geocoded addresses and 600,000 km of road network, TPL Trakker is ideally positioned to meet the rising needs of the on-demand food delivery services in the country, a requirement critical to Pizza Hut to fuel their expansion plans for the future.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at TPL Trakker’s head office located at Centrepoint on 12th March, 2021. Present at the ceremony from TPL Trakker were, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO and Zohaib Saeed, Manager, Business Development. Representing Pizza Hut/MCR Pvt. Ltd. were Danyal Rashid, Executive Director and Sadaf Sikander, Brand Manager.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “As a leader in IoT and Technology solutions, we take deep pride in supporting local and international On-Demand Digital Services in Pakistan. In the coming years, we expect exponential growth in the usage of our LBS Platform, already taking upon hundreds of API calls on a daily basis. The rising popularity of TPL’s Location Based Services is a testament to the quality of the platform and data that we have built over the years. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Pizza Hut to help them realize their vision of expanding the pioneering pizza brand to cover additional markets in first and second-tier cities across Pakistan.”

Danyal Rashid, Executive Director, MCR Pvt. Ltd. said, “MCR Pvt. Ltd is extremely proud to be marking its 30th anniversary – a significant milestone that few companies achieve. As you all know, the restaurant industry is facing sweeping once-in-a-century changes. These changes have been caused by the advent of innovative new technologies like ride hailing and food delivery backed by hi-tech maps. These ideas are totally changing the concept of the conventional business model. Our association with TPL Maps will radically change the rules of competition in the market, which would allow us to provide better services to our customers.”

