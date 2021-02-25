TPL Trakker to Power Mr. Mahir’s Handyman Marketplace

Karachi, February 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Tracking, Telematics, Mapping, and Location Based Services and Solutions, has partnered with Mr. Mahir, an online marketplace allowing skilled and experienced local professionals, to connect with customers looking for maintenance and handyman services.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker’s Location Based Service (LBS) APIs will power Mr. Mahir’s handyman services platform. Mr. Mahir, a homegrown startup, is a marketplace with over 800 professionals who have successfully enhanced their livelihood through this platform. Mr. Mahir requires an efficient and cost-effective LBS provider that is finely tuned to provide optimal, customized services. With the largest location based dataset covering 400 cities, 4.5 million geocoded addresses and 600,000 km of road network, TPL Trakker is ideally positioned to meet the needs of Mr.Mahir, supporting their continued growth and success in the On-Demand Services Industry.

Several startups and established businesses in Pakistan are testing and choosing TPL Trakker’s LBS APIs to make their assets location-enabled. This past year alone, TPL Trakker has grown its client base significantly by partnering with several brands in the Telecommunications sector as well as the On-Demand Delivery Services sector.

The two companies signed an agreement on 15th December 2020 to finalize this partnership. Speaking on the collaboration, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “Partnering with Mr. Mahir is part of TPL’s vision to propagate innovative solutions in the tech industry and ensure that the growing needs of all customer segments in Pakistan are met. We look forward to our strategic collaboration with the Company and take deep pride in supporting a homegrown startup using our strength in location data.”

As the leading local LBS provider in the country, TPL Trakker is poised to power a modern, productive, and globally competitive Pakistan. With the highest number of POIs and housing addresses data compared to any other mapping service in Pakistan, TPL Maps APIs will play a critical role for on-demand delivery/service apps, ensuring customers are connected 24/7.

