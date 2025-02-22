Belarus has provided heavy-duty tractors to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural sector and increase crop production.
According to a report, these tractors will be used for practical experiments in various soil conditions.
The Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa, and the DG Green Corporate Initiative, Retired Major General Shahid Nazir, attended the event.
Under the SIFC, this significant achievement of the Green Pakistan Initiative will prove to be a revolutionary change in the agricultural sector.