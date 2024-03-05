Trade unions hold demonstration in Karachi against women harassment

KARACHI: Assembly and party membership of those who ridicule the female member of assembly should be suspended, those who harassed the woman in Lahore should also be arrested. The incidents of humiliation and harassment of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Lahore prove that the society is completely in the grip of anti-women attitudes and the state is held hostage by these fanatical elements. Peace and progress of society lies in the freedom of women and recognition of her as an equal human being.

These views were expressed by representatives of various socio-political, human rights and labor organizations in a protest demonstration here on Tuesay. Nasir Mansoor, Mehnaz Rahman, Anita Binjwani, Zehra Khan, Seema Mahashwari, Aqib Hussain, Sara Khan, Faiza Siddiqui, Ahsan Mehmood Advocate, Nooruddin Advocate, Iqbal Abro and Saira Feroze Khoro were among those who addressed the demonstration.

The protest demonstration was held jointly by the Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF), National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF) and other rights organizations against the shameful treatment of a woman member in the KPK Assembly and the incident of harassment of a woman because of her dress in Lahore. Comrade Zehra Khan of HBWWF was leading the protest.

The participants of the demonstration demanded that not only the members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly guilty of insulting and inhumane words against PML- N MPA Sobia Shahid should be removed from their assembly membership, but their party membership should also be removed. Otherwise, it will be understood that PTI as an organization is equally responsible in this heinous act.

The speakers also said that harassment and misogynistic behavior of religious fanatics against a woman at the marketplace of Lahore shows that the state policies and the support of religious fanaticism had created a stifling environment for women. It also proved that women were not safe anywhere including workplaces and public places.

They said that the indifference and helplessness of the law enforcement agencies can be estimated from the fact that despite the identification of the persons involved in the heinous crime, they had not been arrested yet.