Srinagar: A devastating vehicle accident on the Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Ladakh Highway in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of three tourists, with a minor also critically injured. The incident occurred early this morning as the vehicle traversed the treacherous mountain pass.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the accident took place near Panimatha at Captain Morh, where the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into a deep gorge. Local police confirmed the immediate deaths of three individuals, including two women, at the scene, while a child sustained critical injuries. The driver survived the crash. Authorities are in the process of confirming the identities of the deceased and the injured.
