Srinagar: A devastating road accident in Doda district, within Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the death of two individuals and left a woman injured on Saturday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the mishap occurred in the Garsoo area where an Alto car reportedly veered out of control and plummeted into the Chenab River. Officials swiftly responded to the scene, managing to retrieve both deceased from the river. The injured woman was promptly transported to Govt Medical College, Doda, for emergency medical treatment.
The deceased were identified by officials as Imran Hussain and Sumayya Bano, both hailing from Saroor Drabshalla, Kishtwar. The injured party, Iqra Bano, also from Saroor, Drabshalla, Kishtwar, is currently receiving medical attention.
