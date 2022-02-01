Training on “Capacity Building for Improved Service Delivery” for Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates (Batch VIII) concluded

English General Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 31, 2022 (PPI-OT):Director General, Federal Judicial Academy, Mr. Hayat Ali Shah awarded certificates to Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates in the certificate awarding ceremony held at the conclusion of a one-week training on “Capacity Building for Improved Service Delivery” at the Academy on January 29, 2022.

While addressing the participants in the ceremony, the Director General of the Academy said, “To be a Judge is some sort of distinction and you must be judges of distinction in real sense. You must administer justice according to law, without fear, favour or prejudice”.

“This Academy always strives to impart such training to the trainee judges that help them to dispense justice in an effective and efficient manner and realize our constitutional goals and professional obligations,” the DG concluded. 30 Civil Judges / Judicial Magistrates from all over Pakistan were awarded certificates in this ceremony at the Academy.

For more information, contact:
Federal Judicial Academy (FJA)
Service Road South, Sector H-8/4, Islamabad, Pakistan
PABX Exchange: +92-51-926969-70
Fax: +92-51-9269686
Email: contact@fja.gov.pk
Website: http://www.fja.gov.pk

Related Posts

Anti-Encroachment Operation in the city

User2

ECC allows import of 300,000 tonnes of sugar

PPI News Agency

PM grants special permission for Sikh, Indian pilgrims to visit Pakistan

PPI News Agency