Training session on Web-Based System for Coordination, Progress Sharing, Monitoring and Mapping of Activities of PDMA Sindh held 

Karachi, November 26, 2021 (PPI-OT):A training session on Web-Based System for Coordination, Progress Sharing, Monitoring and Mapping of Activities of PDMA Sindh and DDMAs attended by Officers / Officials of PDMA, Provincial Head UNWFP and representatives of DDMAs. Mr. Maqsood Hussain Soomro A.D Operations welcomed participants on behalf of Syed Salman Shah Director General PDMA Sindh.

For more information, contact:

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

Government of Sindh

Office Address: Bungalow No. 82, Lane No.10

Khayaban-e-Hilal Defence Phase-VI, Karachi, Pakistan

Phone: +92-21-99332701, +92-21-99332702

Fax: +92-21-99332700

Email: info@pdma.gos.pk

Website: www.pdma.gos.pk