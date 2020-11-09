Transfer and posting

Quetta
QUETTA:Naseebullah Khan (BCS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Climate Change and Environment Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Khuzdar against an existing vacancy.

 

However, Iftikhar Ellahi Qureshi (BSS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperative Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Khuzdar against existing vacancy, says a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan.

