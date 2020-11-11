QUETTA:Aqeel Ahmed (BCS/BS-17), Assistant Commissioner, Jhal Magsi has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Turbat vice Khurram Khalid.

Khurram Khalid (BCS/BS-17), Assistant Commissioner, Turbat has been transferred and directed to report to S$GAD while Muhammad Ejaz Sarwar (PAS/BS-17), Assistant Commissioner, Gandawah District Jhal Magsi has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Assistant Commissioner, Jhal Magsi vice Aqeel Ahmed till posting of regular incumbent, says a notification issued by Government of Balochistan, Services and General Administration Department.