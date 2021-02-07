Transparency in elections is strength of democracy: Shibli

Islamabad, February 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said transparency in elections is the strength of democracy. In a tweet on Sunday, he said opposition’s vociferous on the step to ensure transparency in the Senate elections is beyond comprehension. He said by opposing open ballot in Senate polls, the opposition parties have clarified that they do not want to end use of money in politics.

