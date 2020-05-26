National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Transparent investigation to be conducted on plane crash: Ijaz

May 26, 2020

Islamabad, May 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah has assured that a transparent investigation will be conducted into Karachi plane crash as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He made the remarks during his visit to the residence of Late Pilot Sajjad Gul in Lahore where he condoled with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul. The Interior Minister said the country lost national assets in the form of precious lives in the plane crash. He said the death of Captain Sajjad Gul is a major loss not only to the PIA but the entire country.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner