Transparent investigation to be conducted on plane crash: Ijaz

May 26, 2020

Islamabad, May 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah has assured that a transparent investigation will be conducted into Karachi plane crash as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He made the remarks during his visit to the residence of Late Pilot Sajjad Gul in Lahore where he condoled with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul. The Interior Minister said the country lost national assets in the form of precious lives in the plane crash. He said the death of Captain Sajjad Gul is a major loss not only to the PIA but the entire country.

