Trawler fishing illegally captured near Jewani

QUETTA: Patrolling team of Fisheries Department on Monday claimed to have caught a trawler fishing illegally in the maritime limits of Jewani.

Crew members of the trawler were also arrested besides seizing large quantity of fish. Talking to media here on Sunday, Mir Saifullah Khetran, Director General, Fisheries, Balochistan said that patrolling team of fisheries department caught a trawler in the maritime limit of Jewani, adding that crew members of the trawler involved in illegal fishing were also arrested besides impounding large quantity of fish.

Khetran said deep sea trawlers were not allowed to fish in the maritime limits of the province, adding that operations against illegal trawling would be continued in compliance with the directives of the higher authorities of provincial government.