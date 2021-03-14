Islamabad, March 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters in Islamabad. Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the eco-friendly drive by planting a sapling along with Authority Members Mr. Muhammad Naveed and Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar. Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman encouraged PTA officers and officials to participate in the drive and extend its scope to their neighbourhoods to increase green cover.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations,

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

PTA Headquarters, Sector F- 5/1, Islamabad – 44000, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2878152

Fax: +92-51- 9219921

Email: pr@pta.gov.pk

Website: https://www.pta.gov.pk

The post Tree plantation drive by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority appeared first on Official News Pakistan.