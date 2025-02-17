Tribal elder of Kalat, Mir Siddique Langove, today called on authorities to ensure the by-elections in PB-36 Kalat are conducted without further delay.
Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club with others, he emphasized that elections in the constituency have already been postponed twice due to concerns over law and order.
Mir Siddique Langove questioned how the security situation could justify election delays when the Deputy Commissioner of Kalat had been able to hold an Open Court in the same areas where the by-polls were scheduled. He pointed out that for the past year, Kalat district has had no representation in the Balochistan Provincial Assembly.
He asserted that if a fair and transparent election were conducted, Mir Saeed Langove would win. Citing the February 8 elections, he claimed that Mir Saeed Langove had already secured a majority.
Mir Siddique Langove demanded the immediate transfer of the Returning Officer (RO), Deputy Returning Officer (DRO), and Deputy Commissioner of Kalat, alleging that they were acting with bias in the electoral process.