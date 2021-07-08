Tribal Jirga held

KILLA ABDULLAH: Tribal Jirga succeeded to persuade two sub branches of Ghabizai tribe of District Killa Abdullah of Baluchistan province to hold cease fire for two months.

According to detail, tribal Jirga led by Asghar Khan Achakzai, President, Awami National Party, Balochistan, Malik Usman Achakzai, Dr. Sufi Akbar Kakar, Dr. Hayatullah Ghilzai, Haji Hassan Jan, Haji Naimat Kakozai, Mufti Ghulam Haider Shamsozai, Deputy Commissioner, Killa Abdullah, Tariq Javed Mengal, District Police Officer (DPO), Killa Abdullah, Muhammad Ali Kasi and others announced cease fire between two warring sub branches of Ghabizai tribe after successful parleys with the elders of warring groups. It is pertinent to mention that armed clash erupted between two sub branches of Ghabizai tribe in Killa Abdullah city,resultantly 2 persons died and 4 others injured.