Tributes continue to pour in for martyrs Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru

February 10, 2020

Srinagar, February 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continue to pay glowing tributes to two prominent Kashmiri martyred leaders Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, who were hanged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail in the second week of February in 1984 and 2013.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat (TeM) Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, while paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru said, “Both the martyrs will continue to inspire generations to come as great symbols of courage and sacrifices and will be acting as guiding lights for subjugated people throughout the world to stand firm and determined against all sorts of tyranny and tyrannical tactics.”

The Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued from jail reiterated the demand for handover of the mortal remains of the martyred leaders to their families for proper burial in occupied Kashmir. He said that India violated all moral, constitutional and humanitarian principles by hanging the Kashmiri leaders and confiscating their bodies.

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Chairman Qazi Muhammad Irshad in a statement issued in Jammu said that Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru were heroes of the Kashmiri people. “We pay tribute to both of them on their martyrdom anniversaries,” he said and added that Indian judiciary had become a big question. He urged the world to take notice of Indian terrorism in the occupied territory.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels while paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru for their unmatchable struggle for liberation of the beloved homeland of Jammu and Kashmir. The KC-EU’s Chairman asked Indian government to hand over of the remains of Afzal Guru and Maqbool But to their families for a proper burial.

Ali Raza Syed warned India that it cannot stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris by killing people and committing crimes against the humanity in occupied Kashmir. India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February, 1984. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

