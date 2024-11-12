A condolence reference was held in Islamabad to honor the late Maulana Abbas Ansari, former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and founder Chairman of Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion of his death anniversary.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report today, the event was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter at its office in Islamabad. The reference was presided over by the APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi. The speakers paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the late leader for the Kashmir freedom movement and recalled his exceptional contributions to the cause of Kashmir’s self-determination.
Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, Syed Fayaz Naqshbandi, Advocate Pervez, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Mir Tahir Mehsud, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Mateen, Hassan al Banna, Daoud Yousafzai and Khurshid Ahmed Mir
The speakers on the occasion described Maulana Abbas Ansari as a principled man, a visionary political leader, and a distinguished religious scholar, preacher and writer.
They also discussed the ongoing brutal repression by India against the Kashmiri people, noting that India is resorting to extreme violence to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom. They called for unity and solidarity to thwart India’s malicious plans against the movement.
At the conclusion of the reference, prayers were offered for the souls of the late leader and all the martyrs of Kashmir. The commitment to continue the struggle for the complete success of the Kashmir freedom movement was reaffirmed.