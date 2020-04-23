Troops deny martyred youth’s bodies to their families in IOK

April 23, 2020

Srinagar, April 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, in order to prevent large funeral processions, Indian authorities under a new brutal policy are denying the bodies of the martyred youth to their families for proper burial as per the Islamic rituals and norms.

The authorities while pursuing the new wicked policy took the possession of the bodies of four youth who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Melhora-Zainapora area of Shopian district, yesterday. Indian Army took the bodies of the martyred youth to Gantbal area of Ganderbal district and buried them without funeral and other religious rites.

It is to mention here that many graveyards are under control of the Indian Army where troops bury the youth killed during custody or in fake encounters. As per local rights bodies, there are over six thousand Kashmiri youth, who were killed in custody and were later buried in unmarked graves in these graveyards.

The families of the martyred youth have demanded the dead bodies to accord them proper burial after performing religious rites. Pertinently, last week, the occupation authorities also did not hand over the bodies of two youth who were killed by the troops in Shopian. They were buried at Gantmulla in Uri area of the Baramulla district.

