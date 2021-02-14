Troops of Karachi Corps, during the ongoing Exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in Thar Desert, are busy in practicing coordinated all round defence and survival in the desert under challenging conditions

English Inter Services Public Relations Official News
PPI News Agency

Rawalpindi, February 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Troops of Karachi Corps, during the ongoing Exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in Thar Desert, are busy in practicing coordinated all round defence and survival in the desert under challenging conditions. The field exercise that commenced on 28 January has focused on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces and effective response measures under actual battlefield environment.

For more information, contact:
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9271605
Fax: +92-51-9271601
Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk
Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

