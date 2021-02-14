Rawalpindi, February 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Troops of Karachi Corps, during the ongoing Exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in Thar Desert, are busy in practicing coordinated all round defence and survival in the desert under challenging conditions. The field exercise that commenced on 28 January has focused on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces and effective response measures under actual battlefield environment.

For more information, contact:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9271605

Fax: +92-51-9271601

Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk

Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

The post Troops of Karachi Corps, during the ongoing Exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in Thar Desert, are busy in practicing coordinated all round defence and survival in the desert under challenging conditions appeared first on Official News Pakistan.