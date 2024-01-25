TTP network busted by security forces in Karachi

KARACHI: The security forces in coordination with other law enforcement agencies secured a big success as they busted a major network of terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Karachi.

According to details, seventeen terrorists including their key commanders were arrested during intelligence based operation in Karachi. These terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist activities in Karachi. However, the intelligence agencies, thwarting their nefarious designs, took prompt action and arrested them.

The detained terrorists were wanted by the law enforcement agencies for serious crimes like target killing and extortion. The terrorists were grouped as madrassa students from Afghanistan by the TTP leadership and were part of the TTP network from 2007 to 2014. They were involved in various attacks on security forces and NGOs in Malakand area of Swat.

The detained terrorists were also involved in sectarian and ethnic crimes, target killing of politicians and attacks on law enforcement agencies in Karachi. The busted terrorist network was used to raise funds for the top leadership of the TTP in Afghanistan through extortion activities and kidnapping for ransom.

It also provided shelter to suicide bombers in madrassa, and later they would have been used in various terrorist activities in Karachi and other parts of the country and Afghanistan as well. The security forces and law enforcement agencies are committed to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists with complete support of the people of Pakistan.