Turkey thanks Pakistan for solidarity over Izmir quake losses

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):Turkey has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for the solidarity expressed over the losses in a strong earthquake in Izmir city. The Turkish Foreign Ministry on its official twitter page extended sincere thanks to brotherly people of Pakistan for expressing sympathy for the earthquake in Izmir and strong solidarity with the Turkish people.

It said may Allah bless both our nations and eternal friends. Turkey’s ambassador in Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul in a tweet also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for always standing by his country in difficult times.

