Turkish Consul General Visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Sialkot, The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a significant visit from His Excellency Mr. Durmus Bastug, the Turkish Consul General, and His Excellency Mr. Nurettin Demir, Commercial Attaché, highlighting the ongoing efforts to fortify the economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

According to The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the distinguished guests, emphasizing the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between the two nations. Malik lauded the contributions of Turkish companies across various sectors in Pakistan, including energy, finance, and infrastructure, and advocated for enhanced bilateral relations. A significant request was made to the Consul General for facilitating long-term visas for businessmen, aimed at fostering greater engagement between the business communities of both countries.

His Excellency Mr. Durmus Bastug expressed admiration for the technological advancements within Sialkot's industries and assured further cooperation in various fields. The Consul General's response to the Chamber President's request for long-term business visas was positive, highlighting a commitment to convey this proposal to higher authorities. He reminisced about the Turkish Embassy's history of issuing three-year business visit visas, suggesting a continuation of support for Pakistani exporters looking to expand their business with Turkey.

This meeting underscores a mutual desire to explore more business cooperation and investment opportunities under the current trade agreement between Pakistan and Turkey. The visit by the Turkish Consul General and the Commercial Attaché to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry serves as a beacon of the potential for even stronger bilateral ties and economic growth between the two countries.

