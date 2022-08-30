Turkish Speaker expresses grief over losses by floods in Pakistan 

Islamabad, August 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop telephoned Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and expressed his grief over the losses caused by floods in Pakistan. Mustafa Sentop said his country stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this difficult hour. He said our hearts beat with the hearts of Pakistani brothers and sisters.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf briefed him about the devastation caused by the floods. He said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times. He commended the immediate dispatch of relief goods by Turkiye for the flood victims.

