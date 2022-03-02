Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria hacked: FO 

Islamabad, March 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Foreign Office has said that the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria have been hacked. In a tweet, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said all messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria.

