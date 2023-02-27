Two Army soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

North Waziristan: Two Army soldiers were martyred and two terrorists were killed in a gun battle fought in North Waziristan District.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing ISPR on Monday, the shootout took place in general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District on Sunday. The Army soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, two terrorists were also killed, while another two were apprehended.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. The martyred troops were identified as Sepoy lmranullah, 25, and Sepoy Afzal Khan, 21.

According to the ISPR, sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.