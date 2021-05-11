Two brothers drown in Jumrao Canal

Jhando Marri:Two brothers have been recovered dead from Jumrao Canal, rescue sources said Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, two boys, Kirshan and Darshan, drowned in the canal while bathing near Jhando Marri locality. The rescue teams recovered the boys dead after hectic efforts. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the locality.

The incidents of drowning in the canal are rising; therefore, the district administration must take strict measures to prevent further deaths as people specially children take bath frequently in the deep waters of the canal due to hot weather.