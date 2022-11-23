Two dacoits, local die in bike-tractor collision in Lahore

LAHORE: Two dacoits and a local died in collision between a bike and tractor in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Dolphin Force, three armed bandits were attempting to escape after robberies in Mughalpura, Fateh Garh, Tajpura and surrounding areas, while the dolphin officials during patrol gestured the three men riding a bike to stop on suspicion and instead of cooperating with the officials they started firing.

The Dolphin personnel kept chasing them, but the bandits were on high speed and the bike got hit into an out of order tractor. As a result of which two dacoits died on spot and one was injured. Furthermore, a man who was pushing the stranded tractor on the road also lost his life and another person was injured. Mobile phones, watches, cash and weapons were recovered from the possession of the robbers.