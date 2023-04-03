Two die in different Quetta incidents

QUETTA: Two persons died in two different incidents in Quetta on Sunday. According to police, unidentified gunmen shot dead 20-year-old young man in Sariab Road area of the provincial capital.

The body, identified as Nadir, 20, son of Abdul Qayyum was shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta. The body was later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities at SPH, Quetta. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home.

Separately, a man died after he fell off the roof of a passenger wagon at Benazir pull area of Quetta. The body was shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.