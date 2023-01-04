Two die of Covid in Pakistan; 22 more cases detected

Karachi: Pakistan on Tuesday reported two Covid deaths and 22 new pandemic cases during the last 24 hours. According to the statistics issued by NIH, a total of 5,126 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 22 samples came back positive.

The number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,575,855 while the nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,638. The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 0.43 per cent. It may be noted that Sindh Health Department Tuesday confirmed the presence of XBB and XBB-1 sub-variants of the Omicron variant in Karachi.

Karachi has detected six cases of the new Covid-19 variant, XBB and XBB-1, the health department said in a statement. However, they confirmed that the South Asian country was still safe from the highly infectious variant – BF. According to reports, China is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases due to a strain that is a sub-variant of the highly infectious Omicron variant: BF.7 or BA.5.2.1.7.