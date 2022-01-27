Two drug dealers arrested during search and combing operation

Islamabad, January 27, 2022 (PPI-OT): Islamabad police have arrested five accused including two drug dealers during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Bhara police station, said a police spokesman on Wednesday

According to details, a search operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials from Police stations, lady police, CTD participated under the supervision of SP City Zone Kamran Aamir Khan.

During the search operation 11 suspects were shifted to police station for verification and after verification 6 persons were released. During the search operation, 190 houses and 215 persons were searched. Police teams arrested five accused including two drug dealers and recovered 2850 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol and ammunition. Cases have been registered against them. IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.

