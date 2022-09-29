Two FIRs registered against miscreants of Chandka Hospital

LARKANA: Two FIRs were lodged at Civil Lines police station against more than 100 persons, including Inayat Umrani, Ali Gul Umrani, on behalf of state and Dr. Junaid Raza Sandano in which the complainants have alleged that on 24th September the accused had closed the VIP Road from all four corners and were chanting slogans against doctors holding wooden sticks and stones in their hands led by Inayat Umrani, police said Saturday.

They were forcibly halting all vehicles including ambulances and threatening them. They further alleged that when police tried to stop them they also issued threats and then we called for more policemen and they started pelting stones at them as well. The FIRs further alleged that some of the miscreants had pistols and created hindrances in performance of government duties and issued life threats due to which panic created among the public.

In another FIR of Dr. Sandano stated that he examined a female snakebite patient Pareesa on 24th September at Casualty of Chandka Medical College Hospital who was brought at 6am. He said that he asked the attendants of the patient not to rush so that treatment could be made and the patient could be able to breathe smoothly.

FIR added that at 6.30am 20/25 people with wooden sticks and cudgels in their hands came and Inayat Umrani attacked with the intention to kill me with an iron rod which hit me in my face below my left eye. The FIR further stated that then they started breaking government furniture and then they went to MS office and ransacked government furniture and fixtures, ACs, laptops, computers and other material due to which panic was created among the general public and the patients.

However, police have not so far arrested anyone nominated in these FIRs, police sources said. Meanwhile, members of Young Doctors Association called off their pen-down strike and normalcy returned to Chandka Medical College Hospital. They examined every patient at all the four OPD blocks of the hospital which functioned smoothly.