Tando Bago:Two children of a Hindu family were drowned in a water tank of their house in Sheedi Mohalla of the town on Sunday.

According to the heirs, Kalapna, aged 3, daughter of Suresh, and Amit, 4, son of Wijesh, were found dead from the house’s water tank in Sheedi Mohalla of Tando Bago town.

Their bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the house.