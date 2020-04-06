National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in IOK

April 6, 2020

Srinagar, April 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian soldiers committed suicide in Bandipore and Samba districts. One Indian soldier named Satendra Kumar Tomar shot himself to death while he was on duty at 14 Rashtriya Rifles camp in Bandipora.

 

The other Indian soldier, Makhan Lal (40), shot himself dead with his service rifle at Border Road camp in Samba district. With these two more suicides, the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir rose to 450 since January 2007.

 

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner