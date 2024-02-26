Two injured in dacoits firing near Chagai

DALBANDIN: Two men sustained injuries due to firing of dacoits in Aminabad, Girdi Jungle Afghan refugee camp area of district Chagai in Balochistan province, while on person sustained injury in road accident near Nokundi area of district Chagai on Monday.

According to rescue sources, unidentified dacoits shot and injured two men in Aminabad, Girdi Jungle Afghan refugee camp area of district Chagai in Balochistan province. The injured, identified as Qudratullah and Abdullah, were rushed to Prince Fahad Hospital Dalbandin for treatment.

Separately, over speeding pick up vehicle turned turtle near Nukandi area of district Chagai, resultantly, one man sustained injuries. The injured was taken to Prince Fahad Hospital Dalbandin where he was identified as Kunda Agha, citizen of lashkargah Afghanistan. Further investigations into both the incident are being conducted by the concerned authorities.