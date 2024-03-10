Two killed, several injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and another injured in a blast in Board Bazar area of Peshawar on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the bomb was fitted in the motorbike on Nasir Bagh road that caused the blast. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the terrorist attack in Board Bazar Peshawar.

The Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls and instructed to provide every possible medical facility to the injured. The Prime Minister said we are determined to root out the menace of terrorism.