Two killed, six injured in cylinder blast inside Quetta-bound Jaffer Express train

CHICHAWATNI: Two passengers were killed and six others injured in a cylinder blast inside the Quetta-bound Jaffer Express train on Thursday.

According to a report, Jaffer Express was on its way to Peshawar when the cylinder blast occurred in it while passing from Chichawatni railway station. The blast occurred in bogie No 6 of economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the killing of two people and injuring at least six persons who were moved to a nearby hospital. Soon after the incident, police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site and launched rescue operation. This is the second incident in a month that the blast targeted Quetta-bound Jaffar Express.

On Jan 30, a blast targeted Jaffar Express, injuring at least eight passengers, two of them seriously, and derailing two bogeys of the train near the Mach area in the Kachhi district of Balochistan. According to railways authorities, Jaffar Express was heading towards Peshawar from Macch, when it was targeted near Sibbi railway track.