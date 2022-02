NAWABSHAH: Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Nawabshah, police said Saturday.

According to details, a car collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane due to over speeding in Nawabshah. As a result, two people were killed and two others injured.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.