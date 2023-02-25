Two labourers die, 3 hurt as Bhara Kahu Bypass pillar shuttering caves in

ISLAMABAD: Two labourers died, three seriously injured while another four were trapped under rubble when shuttering of a big pillar of Bhara Kahu Bypass project in Islamabad gave way and collapsed on Saturday morning. Rescue teams rushed to the incident site and started their work to pull the labourers out of rubble. They succeeded in pulling out three labourers while efforts to save the remaining four were going on. The three injured labourers were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be serious.

CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mangal took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. He directed that the eight-member investigation team, to be headed by Deputy Commissioner Arfan Nawaz, should name the people responsible for this tragedy. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had earlier stated that more than 50pc work on Bhara Kahu Bypass had been completed.

“Work on Bhara Kahu bypass is in full progress. More than 50 per cent of the work is completed. This project will reduce traffic congestion and pollution and will also facilitate the tourists going towards Murree,” the CDA had tweeted following the visit of its chairman to the construction site. The CDA chairman, retired Capt Mohammad Usman, along with Member Engineering Syed Munawar Shah and others visited the project site. The member engineering and director Rana Tariq briefed the chairman about the progress on the project.