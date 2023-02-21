Two Levies personnel martyred in attack on Mastung check post

MASTUNG: Unidentified people attacked a Levies check post on Quetta-Taftan highway in Mastung on Tuesday, leaving two personnel martyred.

The suspects also took away weapons of Levies officials. The bodies of Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam were shifted to a nearby hospital. Security forces cordoned off the area for tracking down the runaway suspects. Locals blocked Quetta-Taftan Road in protest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his profound grief over the tragic incident and prayed for the departed souls. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident, saying anti-state elements wanted to shatter peace in the province. He made it clear that all available resources would be utilized to bring terrorist elements to justice.