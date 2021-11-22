Two more accused involved in rape of 13-year-old girl arrested in Jhelum: Punjab Police Spokesperson 

Lahore, November 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, measures should be taken under zero tolerance to prevent incidents of violence and abuse against women and children. Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed all supervisory officers of province to get the accused most strictly punished who are involved in sexual abuse and harassment against women and children.

Acting on a tip-off, Jhelum police arrested two more suspects in connection with gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl. Punjab police spokesperson said that Jhelum police had arrested two more accused involved in the incident, bringing total number of accused to six.

Four accused in this incident had already been arrested. Police have so far arrested six accused of the incident. It is worth mentioning here, that IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of incident and directed to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

