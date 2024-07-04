The Narendra Modi-led Indian government has intensified its campaign of seizing properties belonging to Kashmiris, with the latest victims being two Muslim residents of Samba district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, two residential houses worth more than Rs 50 lakh, belonging to Farman Ali and Farman Din, were confiscated in Samba. Confirming the seizure, Indian police justified the action by labeling the two as drug peddlers.
Since the illegal revocation of IIOJK’s special status, Indian authorities have been systematically attaching or confiscating properties owned by Kashmiri Muslims under various pretexts. These actions are aimed at coercing people into abandoning their support for the ongoing movement seeking their UN-recognized right to self-determination.