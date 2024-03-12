Two perish in traffic accident near Shikapur

SHIKARPUR: Two people, including a woman, were killed and several others injured in a road accident near Shikarpur on Tuesday.

The horrible accident occurred on Ratodero-Jacobabad section of Indus Highway near Samandar Gopang village within the jurisdiction of Nabi Shah Wagan police Station when a wagon overturned at Baghdar Laaro and collided with a live electric poll.

Those killed were Benazir wife and Shahmeer Baghdar. The injured include Allah Warayo Khoso, Manzoor Ahmed Khoso, Jameel Ahmed Khoso, Imamdeen Khoso, Sabir Malghani, Sadam Hussain Khokhar, Musamat Lateefan Khatoon, Musamat Wazeer Khatoon,

Five of the injured passengers were sent to Sukkur and Larkana hospitals due to their precious condition. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.