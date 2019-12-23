National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Two policemen injured in Kishtwar town attack

December 23, 2019

Srinagar, December 23, 2019 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian police personnel were injured in an attack in Kishtwar town. The police personnel identified as Mohammad Saleem and Ajay Kumar were critically injured in an attack at Filter Plant police post in Simna Colony near Kishtwar town.

The Indian troops and paramilitary personnel launched a siege and search operation in several areas of the town. Meanwhile, Indian troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth in Sopore and Tral towns.

For more information, contact:
Kashmir Media Service
Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549
Fax: +92-51-4861736
Email: info@kmsnews.org
Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts

Tags: