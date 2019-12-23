Two policemen injured in Kishtwar town attack

December 23, 2019

Srinagar, December 23, 2019 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian police personnel were injured in an attack in Kishtwar town. The police personnel identified as Mohammad Saleem and Ajay Kumar were critically injured in an attack at Filter Plant police post in Simna Colony near Kishtwar town.

The Indian troops and paramilitary personnel launched a siege and search operation in several areas of the town. Meanwhile, Indian troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth in Sopore and Tral towns.

